First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

