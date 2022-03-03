First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,963,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

