First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Viasat by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

