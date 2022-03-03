First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $16.74 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after purchasing an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

