First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $60,000 in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $8,319,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $82,739,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $53,105,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25. Kaltura Inc has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaltura Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

