First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $82,000 in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,826,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Beauty Health by 21,048.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,895 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,687,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 160,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

