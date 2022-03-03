First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 118.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA opened at $879.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $961.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $923.76. The company has a market cap of $883.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,494,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,901,715. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

