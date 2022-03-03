First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $34,000 Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,639,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apria by 64.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apria by 193.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apria by 1,114.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 290,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apria by 91.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 147,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 3,433.32% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

In related news, Director John G. Figueroa sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $123,131.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $110,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,357 shares of company stock worth $12,711,927.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

