First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

