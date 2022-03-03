First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

Shares of FSLR opened at $69.51 on Thursday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

