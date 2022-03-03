First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.62, but opened at $66.00. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock. First Solar shares last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 79,175 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.