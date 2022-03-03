First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 3,466.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

FNY opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

