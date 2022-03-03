First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. First United has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.82.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, research analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First United by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

