FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

SOFI stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 861,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,371,453. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.