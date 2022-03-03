FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,610 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.80. 203,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.