FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,240 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNAA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DNAA remained flat at $$9.86 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 47,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

