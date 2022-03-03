FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) by 297.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 326,301 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 49.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.75.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.