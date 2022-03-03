FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,550 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 134.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 122,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

