FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $79,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,568,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 861,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,371,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

