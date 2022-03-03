FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $79,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,568,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 861,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,371,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.