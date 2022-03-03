ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $260,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

