Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

