Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday.

FOXF opened at $115.54 on Monday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average is $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

