Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Franchise Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRG. Aegis boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

FRG opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

