Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($65.17) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FME. Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.12 ($74.30).

FME stock opened at €56.62 ($63.62) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

