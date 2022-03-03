Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

FRPT stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 139.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Freshpet by 59.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

