Freshpet, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after buying an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freshpet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

