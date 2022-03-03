Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 102,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,291,173 shares.The stock last traded at $9.11 and had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Frontline alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -183.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.