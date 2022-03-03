FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN stock opened at $150.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.