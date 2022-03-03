Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUPBY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $9.74 on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

