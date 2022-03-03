FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 665,741 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.42% of FuelCell Energy worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,390,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 51,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.07 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

