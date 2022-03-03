Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stake Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

