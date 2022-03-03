Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 90 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

ARW opened at $122.58 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

