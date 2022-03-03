Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 336.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,994 shares of company stock worth $39,076,718. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

