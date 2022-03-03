Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after buying an additional 76,096 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.81 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

