Fulton Bank N.A. Has $283,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR opened at $570.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.