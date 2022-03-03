Fulton Bank N.A. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

DECK stock opened at $281.57 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $267.08 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

