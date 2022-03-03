Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 194 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

