Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 387 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.74. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.