Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $769.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

