Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $65,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 132,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 920,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 92.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 504,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 242,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 644.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 502,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 435,308 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.