Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $20.73 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71.
