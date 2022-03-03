Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 216 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,074,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $404.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.