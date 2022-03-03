Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

