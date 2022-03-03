FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FVCB opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,813 shares of company stock valued at $643,595 in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.