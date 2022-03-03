FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.23). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 436.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 165,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

