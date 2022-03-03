FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.88.

TSE PLC opened at C$34.90 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$29.08 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

