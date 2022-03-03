FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Increased by National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -149.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $36.09.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

