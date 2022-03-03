FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

