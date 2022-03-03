Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPEY. UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.77.
OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.78.
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
