Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPEY. UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.77.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.