Gary Morrison Sells 114,055 Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Stock

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £85,541.25 ($114,774.25).

LON HSW opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.99) on Thursday. Hostelworld Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.34.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

